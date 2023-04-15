Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) & Matson (NYSE:MATX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH – Get Rating) and Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matson has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Matson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Matson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -46.86% -286.66% -10.87% Matson 24.50% 49.26% 25.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Matson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Matson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $4.84 billion 1.10 -$2.27 billion ($5.41) -2.34 Matson $4.34 billion 0.52 $1.06 billion $26.71 2.36

Matson has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Norwegian Cruise Line. Norwegian Cruise Line is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Norwegian Cruise Line and Matson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 0 0 0 0 N/A Matson 0 3 0 0 2.00

Matson has a consensus price target of $74.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Matson’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matson is more favorable than Norwegian Cruise Line.

Summary

Matson beats Norwegian Cruise Line on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Matson

Matson, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services. The Logistics segment includes domestic and international rail intermodal services, regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, expedited freight operations, supply chain management, storage, and distribution services. The company was founded in 1882 by William Matson and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

