Head-To-Head Analysis: Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greenidge Generation and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenidge Generation 1 0 1 0 2.00 Veritone 0 1 1 0 2.50

Greenidge Generation currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.14%. Veritone has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 101.83%. Given Greenidge Generation’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Greenidge Generation is more favorable than Veritone.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenidge Generation $89.98 million 0.45 -$271.07 million ($6.46) -0.11 Veritone $149.73 million 1.33 -$25.56 million ($1.23) -4.43

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Veritone has higher revenue and earnings than Greenidge Generation. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenidge Generation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Greenidge Generation has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its share price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 3.12, suggesting that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Greenidge Generation and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenidge Generation -237.02% -60.83% -18.02% Veritone -21.07% -62.07% -9.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 66.9% of Greenidge Generation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.2% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Veritone beats Greenidge Generation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of Bitcoin and contributes to the security and transactability of the Bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered Fairfield, CT.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Edward Steelberg and Ryan S. Steelberg on June 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

