Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,419,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.0881 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.