Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $177.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $146.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.39 and its 200 day moving average is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

