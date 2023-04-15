EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $144.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.87.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.36.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

