General Motors (NYSE:GM) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $39.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Trading Down 0.1 %

GM stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,672 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in General Motors by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Motors by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

