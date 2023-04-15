Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equitable from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.22.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $25.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. Equitable has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Equitable’s revenue was down 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $205,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,833.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equitable by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after purchasing an additional 720,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,559,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,740,000 after acquiring an additional 330,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,276,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,437,000 after acquiring an additional 481,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

