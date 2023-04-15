Morgan Stanley Cuts Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $129.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.57.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $107.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.01. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total transaction of $245,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,125 shares of company stock worth $11,603,160. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

