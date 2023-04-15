Morgan Stanley Trims Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Target Price to $72.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.13.

AFL opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

