ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Price Target Cut to $7.50

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ICL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ICL Group stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. ICL Group has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ICL Group by 325,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

