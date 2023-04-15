Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock opened at $76.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.95. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $124.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Crown’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crown by 5,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063,313 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Crown by 13,132.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,326,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $123,506,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Crown by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,763,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,112,000.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

