Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $223.85

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $202.18 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $120.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $201.34.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.