Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $60.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 32,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 38,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.18. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

