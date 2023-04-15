Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Short Interest Update

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Air T Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Air T has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 8.93%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2022, this segment had 72 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.