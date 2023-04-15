Short Interest in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Declines By 85.1%

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the March 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.99. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average of $11.41.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the third quarter worth $190,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 86,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the third quarter worth $125,000.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

