Short Interest in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Grows By 106.3%

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the March 15th total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

