Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Grows By 91.4%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

AGNCM opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

