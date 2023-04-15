Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.47.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rapid7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,991,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,261,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after acquiring an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,476,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $46.96 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $114.84. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.68.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7



Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

