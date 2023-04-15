Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

PLRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.55.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,408.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $463,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,852.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,787,730. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,369,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,734,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 546,638 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 54.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,369,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,034 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

