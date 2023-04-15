National CineMedia’s (NCMI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Stock Down 18.7 %
Shares of NCMI opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87.
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
