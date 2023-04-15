National CineMedia’s (NCMI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Stock Down 18.7 %

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.34. National CineMedia has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National CineMedia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in National CineMedia by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in National CineMedia by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in National CineMedia by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.