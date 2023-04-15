Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.22. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $5.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

