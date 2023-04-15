Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) CEO Safra Catz Sells 1,837,101 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

