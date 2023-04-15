Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.51. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.30.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

