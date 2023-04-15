Roth Mkm Cuts Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Price Target to $12.00

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $60.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assure Price Performance

Assure stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.20. Assure has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

Get Assure alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assure news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares in the company, valued at $860,996.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,996.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Preston T. Parsons sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $28,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,753.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,264 shares of company stock worth $107,551 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Assure

About Assure

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.