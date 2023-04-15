Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 1.4 %

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $121.72.

Institutional Trading of Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.94 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 480.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

