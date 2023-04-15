Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 27,799 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 112% compared to the typical volume of 13,122 call options.
BigBear.ai Trading Up 15.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $3.21 on Friday. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $458.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.80.
BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 4,639.70% and a negative net margin of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $40.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
