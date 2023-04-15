StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

