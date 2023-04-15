Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target to GBX 2,040

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,980 ($24.52) to GBX 2,040 ($25.26) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.42) to GBX 1,860 ($23.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Smiths Group Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of SMGZY opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $21.96.
Smiths Group Cuts Dividend
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smiths Group (SMGZY)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.