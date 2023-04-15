Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Price Target to GBX 2,040

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,980 ($24.52) to GBX 2,040 ($25.26) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.42) to GBX 1,860 ($23.03) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Smiths Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SMGZY opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.69. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $21.96.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

Smiths Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

