World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $114.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.10.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $104.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 1.18. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $55.09 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 47.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

