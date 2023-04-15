Truist Financial Boosts Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $115.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Lantheus Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $88.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $302,419.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $302,419.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,747.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,787 shares of company stock worth $17,655,397. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Lantheus by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

