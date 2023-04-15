Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Lifted to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

YUMC stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.52%.

In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

