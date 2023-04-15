Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.33.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $69.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $71.85.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

