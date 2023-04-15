Jefferies Financial Group Trims Block (NYSE:SQ) Target Price to $80.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Block’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Block from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $64.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 2.35. Block has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $2,316,598.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,438.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $25,029,683 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 153,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 413,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 14.9% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.