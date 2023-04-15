Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.
About Aristocrat Leisure
Featured Articles
