Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARLUF opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $25.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36.

Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. engages in the design, development and distribution of gaming content, platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems and free-to-play mobile games. It operates through the following segments: The Americas, Australia and New Zealand, International Class III, and Digital.

