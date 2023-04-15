Northland Securities Lowers Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) to Market Perform

Northland Securities cut shares of Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on VTS. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vitesse Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

VTS opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.39. Vitesse Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Vitesse Energy

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $82,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph S. Steinberg purchased 25,893 shares of Vitesse Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $438,886.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 312,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher I. Humber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $82,850.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 201,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,906 in the last ninety days.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy Inc is an independent energy company. It engaged in the acquisition, development and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. Vitesse Energy Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

