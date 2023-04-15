TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Benchmark

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGNA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34. TEGNA has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 242,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 119,026 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 89,461 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in TEGNA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

