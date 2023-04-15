Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Coverage Initiated at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $13.36.
About Polestar Automotive Holding UK
Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.
