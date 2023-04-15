Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Coverage Initiated at Fox Advisors

Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $13.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

