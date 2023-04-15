LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LG Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

LPL opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($1.34). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 22.16% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LG Display will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LG Display by 641.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

