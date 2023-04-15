Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $236.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 710.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 63.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.