Barclays Boosts Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €10.70

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays to €10.70 ($11.63) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.01.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

