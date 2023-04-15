EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EnQuest’s FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised EnQuest from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EnQuest from GBX 38 ($0.47) to GBX 35 ($0.43) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.
EnQuest Price Performance
EnQuest stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $0.50.
About EnQuest
EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnQuest (ENQUF)
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
- The Worst May Have Been Priced Into Amazon Stock, Upside Remains
Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.