National Bank Financial Cuts E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF) Price Target to C$3.50

E Automotive (OTCMKTS:EICCF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EICCF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC cut E Automotive from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on E Automotive from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

E Automotive Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EICCF opened at C$3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.53. E Automotive has a 1 year low of C$3.27 and a 1 year high of C$7.18.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

