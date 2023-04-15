Scotiabank Boosts Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target to C$4.50

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OBNNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Osisko Mining stock opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Osisko Mining has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

