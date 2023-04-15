Scotiabank Boosts OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Price Target to C$4.25

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised OceanaGold from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
OceanaGold Price Performance
Shares of OCANF opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $2.70.
OceanaGold Company Profile
OceanaGold Corp. engages in the business of exploration, development, and operation of gold and other mineral mining activities. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand, Philippines, the United States, and All Other. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.
