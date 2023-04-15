FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Sells $30,594,828.55 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $230.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

