B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.21.
B2Gold Price Performance
BTG stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $5.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.95.
B2Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
