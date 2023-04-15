MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.55. MiMedx Group has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $85,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,090 shares of company stock valued at $319,306. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,621,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 902,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,099,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 45,626 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,845,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 708,000 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also

