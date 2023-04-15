United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UMC. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

