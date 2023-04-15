MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lowered shares of MTY Food Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS MTYFF opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $34.99 and a 12 month high of $54.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85.

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canadian Operations and USA and International Operations segments. Its brands include Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie and nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

