Analyzing Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Rating) and VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Grown Rogue International has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VerifyMe has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.7% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Grown Rogue International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $17.76 million 1.34 $450,000.00 $0.02 6.99 VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.86 -$14.40 million ($1.77) -1.01

This table compares Grown Rogue International and VerifyMe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grown Rogue International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Grown Rogue International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grown Rogue International and VerifyMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International 11.18% 22.60% 11.95% VerifyMe -73.55% -21.05% -16.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grown Rogue International and VerifyMe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00

VerifyMe has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.40%. Given VerifyMe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Summary

Grown Rogue International beats VerifyMe on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International, Inc. operates as a seed to experience cannabis brand. Its products include flower, pre-rolls, cartridges, and extracts, including shatter, wax, oil and sugar, which are categorized according to desired user experiences: relax, optimize, groove, uplift and energize. The company was founded on November 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Medford, OR.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

